Sunday, Sept. 6

Officers attempted contact in regard to an ordinance violation involving a mobile home on the 4100 block Apache Drive.

Monday, Sept. 7

An officer assisted in moving a vehicle off the roadway due to transmissions failure on the 400 block County Road 19.

While on patrol, officer observed a white male walking in the rain at County Road 24 and Willow Drive. The male was identified and given a ride to his residence.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Dispatched to report of gas fumes in a residence on the 100 block of Crestview Lane. Officers along with fire department arrived on scene and found the source of the fumes was from a gas can that had split.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Responded to take a theft of jewel report on the 4300 block Chippewa Court. Investigation ongoing.

Dispatched to report of car theft on the 300 block Medina Street N. Investigation ongoing.

Thursday, Sept. 10

An officer found a stolen vehicle from the previous night on the 500 block Highway 55. Investigation ongoing.

An officer stopped vehicle for registration violation at County Road 19 and Hamel Road. Driver admitted to having narcotics in the vehicle. Driver released pending formal complaint.

An officer responded to take a report of an interrupted burglary on the 2000 block Pawnee Road.

Responded to report of multiple damage to vehicles and theft from vehicles on the 3800 block County Road 116. Investigation ongoing.

Responded to take a theft report on the 300 block Clydesdale Trail.

Officers were checking a residence from an earlier interrupted burglary when they came across a vehicle similar to the one first reported at same location at 2000 block Pawnee Road. Investigation ongoing.

Friday, Sept. 11

A 58-year-old male arrested for driving under the influence, DWI, after being pulled over for an equipment violation at State Highway 55 and County Road 101.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Dispatched to call of a male and female walking a dog on a private road at Tuckborough Court and Tuckborough. Unable to locate.

A 29-year-old male was arrested after being found passed out behind the wheel at a gas pump, DWI, on the 1300 block County Road 29.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments