Tuesday, Jan. 31

- Dispatched to a utility check at a residence in the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle. Reporting party stated the furnace in their home was not working and was looking for advice.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments