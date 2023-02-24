Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Dispatched to a utility check at a residence in the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle. Reporting party stated the furnace in their home was not working and was looking for advice.
- Dispatched to the report of a stalled vehicle on Highway 55 and County Road 101. Upon arrival the vehicle was located with a front tire missing.
- While on routine patrol, an officer located personal belongings on County Road 116 and Foxberry Farms Road. Attempts made to locate owner.
- Dispatched to the report of a stalled vehicle partially blocking a turn lane on Sioux Drive and Highway 55. Officer stayed on scene for traffic control.
- Dispatched to the report of suspicious activity in the 4000 block Covey Trail. Homeowner reported that the alarm on a car, that was parked in the garage, was sounding. Upon arrival exterior doors and garage were checked and found secure.
Wednesday, Feb 1
- Dispatched to the report of a smell of smoke in the 3000 block of Wild Flower Trail. Upon arrival, Hamel Fire was also on scene. It was determined that the smell of smoke was coming from a controlled burn in the area.
Thursday, Feb. 2
- Received a property damage complaint at a business in the 200 block of Medina Street. Upon arrival reporting party stated that a service door was damaged and there was evidence of attempted forced entry.
Friday, Feb. 3
- Officer located a vehicle stalled on the side of the road on Highway 55 and County Road 101. The driver stated that they were changing a tire. Officer stayed on scene and provided safety with lights.
Saturday, Feb. 4
- Dispatched to a request to unlock a vehicle in the 1000 block Hunter Drive. Upon arrival, the vehicle was unlocked with no issue.
Sunday, Feb. 5
- While on routine patrol, a female was found walking along the highway on Highway 55 and Hamel Road. Officer made contact with the female who was attempting to walk to Wright County. Officer assisted in transporting her to Rockford.
- Received a report of a found license plate in a business parking lot in the 5000 block of County Road 101. Owner of license plate was contacted, and the item was retrieved.
- While on routine patrol it was observed that there were several motorists out trying to catch a small white dog running in traffic in the 500 block of Hamel Road. Officer assisted in the pursuit, but the dog continued to eluded capture.
- Dispatched to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Deer Hill Road. Reporting party stated that the vehicle was parked on the street for a few minutes, and slowly drove down the road to a new location.
Monday, Feb. 6
- Dispatched to the report of property damage in the 4000 block of Willow Drive. Reporting party stated that a small power pole was hit and damaged.
- Dispatched to an attempted theft that had just occurred in the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. The reporting party was able to recover all merchandise from the suspect. The suspects fled in a vehicle.
- Reporting party arrived at the police department to make a report of suspicious activity in the 600 block of Clydesdale Trail. Subject stated that they thought they were being followed by an unknown person.
- Dispatched to the report of vehicles revving their engines in the 3000 block of Chippewa Road. Upon arrival, there were no engines revving and the subject stated they had been working on snowmobiles and were getting ready for a snowmobile trip.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
- Received a report of attempted fraud in the 1000 block of Dusty Drive.
Thursday, Feb. 9
- Dispatched a phone call regarding a scam report in the 3000 block Pinto Drive. Reporting party stated that they received a scam email which involved fraudulent activity.
- Dispatched to a vehicle lockout in the 800 block of Highway 55. Upon arrival the vehicle was unlocked with no issue.
Friday, Feb. 10
- Dispatched to the report of a stalled vehicle stuck in the snow on County Road 24 and Homestead. Upon arrival the reporting party stated that they had a tow coming; officer provided lights for safety.
Saturday, Feb. 11
- Officer received a phone call report of a theft from business possibly occurring during business hours in the 100 block Railway Street.
Sunday, Feb. 12
- A male was found in public that had two active warrants in the 400 block of Medina Street. He was subsequently arrested.
