Tuesday, March 15

- Victim came to department to report being scammed over SnapChat and text located in the 600 block Clydesdale Trail. Investigation ongoing.

Wednesday, March 16

- Dispatched to check a large burn located along Homestead Trail and County Road 24. Burn permit was issued for said burn.

- Reporting party came to police department to report theft of firearm located in the 600 block Clydesdale Trail.

Saturday, March 19

-Dispatched to report of boxes and things in the road located along Highway 55 and County Road 101. Located a piece of cardboard on the road and disposed of it at the police department.

Sunday, March 20

- Observed vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway with its hazard lights on located in the 2800 block Highway 55. Learned they were taking pictures of the eagle’s nest.

Tags

Load comments