Monday, Dec. 7
Received phone call in regard to a fraud complaint. Information only as there was no financial loss.
Dispatched to report of burning leaves at 2400 block Morningside Road. Homeowner was advised it was against city ordinance to burn leaves and put out the fire.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Dispatched to take report of theft of missing items that were not in a package.
Office received call to report a scam call regarding social security information. Information only.
Took report of several fraudulent attempts on a bank card with an app called Cash App. Attempts were denied. No loss.
Officer received a call in regard to a loan fraud report. Someone attempted to open a COVID business loan fraudulently. The loan was denied.
Report taken of a suspicious white van driving through the area at 800 block Navajo Road.
Dispatched to report of suspicious white sedan following and filming a garbage truck at 4200 block Wild Meadows Drive. Unable to locate.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Dispatched to report of smoke coming from the area at 1500 block Deer Hill Road. The fire was controlled but the homeowner’s burn permit was expired.
While on patrol, a male with a felony warrant fled on foot at 500 block Clydesdale Circle.
Suspicious vehicle located in park after hours at Baker Park Road and Independence Street. Marijuana was locate and the individuals cited.
Thursday, Dec. 10
A 33-year-old male was arrested for fleeing in a stolen vehicle at Highway 55 and Arrowhead. Suspect admitted to swallowing methamphetamine and was transported to hospital.
Friday, Dec. 11
Complainant called to say she received a call saying she won millions of dollars. No loss, information only.
Dispatched to report of a young male coming to the door of the residence and then leaving the area towards another neighborhood at 2400 block Morningside Road. Unable to locate.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Dispatched to report of a single shot heard at 2700 block County Road 19. Upon arrival discovered it was a firework as remnants were located.
Sunday, Dec. 13
A 47-year-old female was arrested for third degree DWI refusal after crashing her vehicle at Medina Road and Hunter Drive.
