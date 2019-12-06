Wednesday, Nov. 18
Animal Complaint: Dispatched to barking dog complaint. Arrived and did not find the barking to be in violation of the ordinance. Addresses: 2300 block Tamarack Drive.
Parking Complaint: Dispatched to complaint of a boat lift on city property. Compliance letter left at property owner’s residence. Addresses: 2900 block Lakeshore Ave.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Suspicious Act: Dispatched to suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival spoke with driver who stated she was not feeling well and was transported. Addresses: 4000 block Apache Drive.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Public Urination: While on patrol observed a male standing by his vehicle urinating. Discussed possible consequences. Male released at scene. Addresses: Highway 55 and Arrowhead Drive.
DWI Arrest: 60-year-old female arrested for 4th Degree DWI. Addresses: Highway 55 and Arrowhead Drive.
Sunday, Nov. 22
Animal Complaint: Dispatched to complaint of neighbor’s dog on their property. Spoke with dog owner about keeping his dog on his property according to city ordinance. Addresses: 500 block Medina Road.
Arrest: 32-year-old female arrested for driving after revocation, GM insurance and false information. Addresses: Highway 55 and Theo Wirth Parkway.
Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Suspicious Act: Dispatched to suspicious male ringing doorbells asking for a ride. Male located and returned to Vinland Center voluntarily. Addresses: 200 block Lily Pond Circle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.