Wednesday, Nov. 18

Animal Complaint: Dispatched to barking dog complaint. Arrived and did not find the barking to be in violation of the ordinance. Addresses: 2300 block Tamarack Drive.

Parking Complaint: Dispatched to complaint of a boat lift on city property. Compliance letter left at property owner’s residence. Addresses: 2900 block Lakeshore Ave.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Suspicious Act: Dispatched to suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival spoke with driver who stated she was not feeling well and was transported. Addresses: 4000 block Apache Drive.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Public Urination: While on patrol observed a male standing by his vehicle urinating. Discussed possible consequences. Male released at scene. Addresses: Highway 55 and Arrowhead Drive.

DWI Arrest: 60-year-old female arrested for 4th Degree DWI. Addresses: Highway 55 and Arrowhead Drive.

Sunday, Nov. 22

Animal Complaint: Dispatched to complaint of neighbor’s dog on their property. Spoke with dog owner about keeping his dog on his property according to city ordinance. Addresses: 500 block Medina Road.

Arrest: 32-year-old female arrested for driving after revocation, GM insurance and false information. Addresses: Highway 55 and Theo Wirth Parkway.

Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Suspicious Act: Dispatched to suspicious male ringing doorbells asking for a ride. Male located and returned to Vinland Center voluntarily. Addresses: 200 block Lily Pond Circle.

