Monday, Dec. 5
- While on patrol, officer came upon a stalled vehicle, that had run out of gas on the 5000 block of County Road 101. Officer assisted driver with putting gas into the vehicle.
- Dispatched to report of a domestic on the 100 block of Crestview Lane. Parties were separated and female was arrested on outstanding Wright County warrant.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
- Dispatched a phone call regarding a suspicious male walking on the road on the 100 block of Railway St. The reporting party stated that when they entered the roadway the subject went in front of their vehicle, and after the vehicle went around them, the subject began sprinting behind the reporting party vehicle. Advised to call again if they saw the individual again.
Thursday, Dec. 8
- Dispatched a phone call regarding package theft on the 1000 block of Phillips Drive. Reporting party stated that they received a delivery confirmation. When the reporting party returned home the package was not there. Reporting party will provide more info if it becomes available.
Friday, Dec. 9
- Received a report of catalytic converter theft from vehicles on the 4000 block of County Road 19. Case forwarded to investigations.
- Dispatched to a suspicious male wandering the store for a few hours on the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. Reporting party was concerned for staff safety. Officer made contact with the male who stated he was having an issue with his bank account, but had it resolved now.
- Dispatched to the report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the 1000 block of Meadowwoods Trail. When the reporting party went outside, the vehicle then left the area. No vehicle description provided. Unable to follow-up with reporting party.
Saturday, Dec. 10
- Dispatched to the report of two males fighting on the 400 block of Hwy. 55. Upon arrival things had already resolved.
