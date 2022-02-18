- While on patrol observed vehicle in the ditch located in the 12000 block Hackamore Road. Attempted to push it out of the snow but was unsuccessful and a tow truck was called. Driver was found to have a suspended license, admitted to driving and was cited.
- Dispatched a phone call in reference to a fraudulent Instagram message to purchase/invest in Bitcoin located in the 2600 block Deer Hill Road.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
- Dispatched to report of dog barking and being left outside located in the 3100 block Butternut Drive. Spoke with animal owner who was advised of the complaint and the ordinance related to barking. Stated the dog likes being outside.
- Dispatched a phone call in reference to a party dumping branches across the street by a POD driver located in the 4600 block Sycamore Trail. Reporting party caught dumping on Ring camera. Discovered a POD was dropped off at a nearby location and the driver had broken branches when delivering the empty POD. Driver then discarded the branches on a different street. POD Corporate was contacted and POD delivery driver was sent back to clean up the debris.
- Checked on vehicle on the side of the roadway with its flashers on located in the 2200 block Highway 55. Driver stated vehicle was leaking coolant and overheated and was waiting for it to cool down.
Friday, Feb. 4
- Dispatched to report of a found chocolate lab without a collar located in the 2800 block Ardmore Avenue. Responded and picked up the dog. A short time later received a call from the dog owner and transported the dog to its owner.
Saturday, Feb. 5
- Noticed a vehicle parked with its lights on directly in front of a business after hours located in the 4300 block Highway 55. Approached and found a female sleeping in the front seat who stated she was tired and stopped to rest on her way home.
