- Dispatched to report of gas drive off in the 4300 block of Highway 55. Reporting party stated the driver entered the store and purchased items, but did not pay for the gas. Made contact with the registered owner who stated it was a mistake and later paid for the gas.
- Dispatched to take a harassment complaint in the 4500 block of Willow Drive. Driver stated they were not allowed into the gated business for a delivery and other drivers were let in. HR manager agreed to meet with the complainant to discuss the issue.
- Responded to take report of a dog bite in the 4500 block of Pioneer Trail. Reporting party stated she was delivering pizza when the dog bit her. Contact was made with the animal owner who was advised to quarantine the dog for 10 days and provide vaccination records.
- Dispatched an identity theft phone call in the 4400 block of Bluebell Trail South. Fraudulent accounts were opened. Investigation ongoing.
Tuesday, April 18
- Dispatched to report of theft from vehicle in the 600 block of Lilium Trail. Reporting party advised there was a group of black males wearing masks that were going through his father’s vehicle in the driveway. No information to identify the suspects at this time.
- Dispatched to take report of theft from unlocked auto in the 600 block of Lilium Trail. Video obtained of the suspect but was unclear. No loss at this time or suspect information.
- Dispatched to report of two unlocked vehicles rummaged through overnight in the 700 block of Fairway Drive. Advised nothing was missing at this time.
Wednesday, April 19
- Dispatched complaint of pothole in the concrete in the middle of the railroad crossing on Highway 55 and Arrowhead Drive. CP Rail had already been advised.
Thursday, April 20
- Dispatched to report of suspicious vehicle observed going up to mailboxes on Willow Drive and Deer Hill Road. Contact was made with subject who was delivering newspapers.
- Dispatched to take report of loan fraud in the 2500 block of Holy Name Drive. Reporting party advised a small business loan was taken out fraudulently. Working with bank to investigate.
- While on patrol, observed a large box and other miscellaneous garbage in the roadway on Highway 55 and Pinto. Picked up the trash and disposed of it properly.
Friday, April 21
- Dispatched to report of someone revving engines and driving fast through the neighborhood in the 2600 block of Bobolink Road. Unable to make contact with resident. Monitored address during shift.
Saturday, April 22
- Dispatched to report of possible burglary in the 1100 block of Middlefield Road. Homeowner awoke to an alarm on her phone that said the garage door had opened and she heard noises on the main level. Officers searched and found nothing suspicious. The noises homeowner heard were caused by their robotic vacuum cleaner.
- Dispatched to report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of Railway Street. Striking vehicle owner was found inside the restaurant and stated she accidentally must have hit the other vehicle while parking. Accident exchange form was completed.
Sunday, April 23
- Received a phone call regarding previous disturbances in the 2600 block of Bobolink Road. Reporting party advised of the noise issues again.
