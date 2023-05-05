Monday, April 17

- Dispatched to report of gas drive off in the 4300 block of Highway 55. Reporting party stated the driver entered the store and purchased items, but did not pay for the gas. Made contact with the registered owner who stated it was a mistake and later paid for the gas.

