- Dispatched a phone call in reference to a scam located in the 1400 block Hunter Drive. Reporting party received a phone call from a female who sounded like she was crying. A male then got on the line stating her daughter was in a car accident. RP asked to speak to female and what her name was. A name she did not recognize was given so she hung up.
Tuesday, May 3
- Dispatched to report of vehicle fully engulfed in flames located in the 100 block Clydesdale Trail. Driver and their dog were safely out. Hamel Fire arrived and extinguished the fire. Vehicle was towed from the scene and public works was advised as there was damage to the roadway and a tree.
Thursday, May 5
- Dispatched to report of suspicious people looking in vehicles located in the 400 block Evergreen Road. The suspect male was driving an older silver Chrysler 300. Reporting party was unable to get a license plate. Extra patrol requested.
Friday, May 6
- Dispatched to report of someone dumping what appeared to be small dead animals in the ditch located along Highway 55 and Pinto. Located the deceased animals near the eagle’s nest. Appears the animals were placed there for the eagles. No suspect information.
Monday, May 9
- Dispatched to report of visible flames and smoke located along County Road 19 and County Road 24. At the time there was heavy rain and lightning. Fire department unable to locate source of fire.
Wednesday, May 11
- Dispatched to report of tree that was blocking the roadway located along Chippewa Road and Pioneer Trail. Upon arrival Loretto Fire was on scene. Public Works was advised and enroute to move debris off the roadway.
Thursday, May 12
- Dispatched to tree leaning on power line located in the 2200 block Holy Name Drive. Advised branch was burning in the roadway and flames on wire above. Hamel Fire blocked the area until Xcel Energy arrived.
