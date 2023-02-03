Monday, Jan. 16
- Dispatched a phone call regarding a complaint of individuals being loud and creating a disturbance in the 300 block of Medina Street. Reporting party requested extra patrol in the area to monitor the situation.
Monday, Jan. 16
- Dispatched a phone call regarding a complaint of individuals being loud and creating a disturbance in the 300 block of Medina Street. Reporting party requested extra patrol in the area to monitor the situation.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
- A resident reported that there was an opossum under their deck stairs in the 500 block of Medina Road. Officer responded and was able to safely move the opossum from under the stairs and it walked away to the woods.
- Dispatched to the report of a vehicle lock-out in the 100 block of Hamel Road. Officer responded and assisted in unlocking the vehicle with no issue.
- Dispatched to the report of a vehicle lockout in the 1000 block of County Road 29. Officer responded and assisted in unlocking the vehicle with no issue.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
- Dispatched to a motorist assist request in the 2400 block of Willow Drive. Reporting party stated that his battery and hazard lights were dimming, while waiting for a tow. Officer stayed on scene to wait with reporting party. After tow arrived, officer transported male to his residence.
Thursday, Jan. 19
- A citizen responded to the police department lobby to report that the traffic lights on Highway 55 and Arrowhead had a signal issue. MnDOT was advised of the issue.
- Dispatched on the suspicion of a reported cigarette smoke smell on private residential property in the 1000 block of Oakview Road. Officer arrived and checked the location, no issue found.
- Received a report of a lost wallet in the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. Reporting party stated that fraudulent purchases were made on the credit cards.
Saturday, Jan. 21
- Officer was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked in a business parking lot in the 200 block of Clydesdale Trail. The vehicle had been there for two days. Reporting party was a delivery person attempting to deliver donuts. Officer stood by while reporting party delivered donuts to the store.
- Officer was dispatched to an apartment fire in the 300 block of Sunnyridge Lane. Loretto Fire also responded and extinguished the fire.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.