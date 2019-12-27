Monday, Dec. 9

Arrest: 30-year-old male arrested for POR violation and driving after revoked. Addresses: Highway 55 and Willow Drive.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Arrest: 27-year-old female arrested for narcotics. Addresses: County Road 19 and County Road 24.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Arrest: 24-year-old male arrested for GM Insurance and driving after revocation. Addresses: 5300 block County Road 101.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Theft: dispatched to theft from hotel room. Investigation ongoing. Addresses: 400 block Highway 55.

