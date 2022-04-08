- Dispatched to report of vehicle stuck in the mud. Made contact with Amazon driver who advised while attempting to get out of the mud the vehicle went deeper into the mud, located along Highway 55 and Tamarack Drive. Tow truck was contacted to pull the vehicle out.
- Dispatched to report of dog at large located in the 1800 block Katrinka Road. Animal owner cited for the ongoing issue.
- Dispatched to residential fire alarm located in the 100 block Spur Circle. Upon arrival Fire department discovered it was set off by construction dust.
Tuesday, March 22
- Dispatched to report of victim being scammed when attempting to purchase Timberwolves tickets through Craigslist located in the 4400 block Bluebell Trail South. Investigation ongoing.
- Found Property: Dispatched to a found wallet in the ditch that appeared to have been in the snow located in the 400 block Highway 55. ID was in wallet and was returned to owner.
Wednesday, March 23
- Dispatched to report of trespassing and possible theft located at the Loretto Sewer Ponds. Spoke with reporting party who stated a boat was taken from the sewer ponds. Spoke with the driver of the pickup truck who stated his friend took the boat. Attempted contact with the friend but was unsuccessful. Advised they were trespassed from property.
Friday, March 25
- Dispatched to report of muskrat stuck in egress window located in the 4200 block Wild Meadows Drive. Arrived and was able to get the animal out and chased it into a wooded area.
Saturday, March 26
- Dispatched to report of a fraudulent digital coupon used to purchase 18 packs of Newport Cigarettes located in the 700 block Highway 55.
Sunday, March 27
- Dispatched to report of sump pump alarm sounding and it smelled hot located in the 3400 block Elm Creek Drive. Upon arrival there was no water issues, but the cord and tubing were overheated so it was disconnected from the wall outlet. The alarm stopped sounding.
