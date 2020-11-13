Monday, Oct. 26
Dispatched to shots heard on the 40 block of Medina Street. Upon arrival no shots were heard and no damage found.
Dispatched to report of deceased 85-year-old female on the 2800 block Lakeshore Ave.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Dispatched to a stall blocking Highway 55 at County Road 19. Vehicle was pushed off roadway.
Office received phone call reporting political signs were taken on the 600 block Sunnyridge Lane.
Dispatched to vehicle with keys locked inside on the 1200 block Willowbrook Drive. Vehicle was successfully unlocked.
Dispatched to utility check on the 3200 block Mill Drive. Water was running off the buildings due to melting snow. Addresses:
Thursday, Oct. 29
Dispatched to take report of vehicle theft from business parking lot on the 800 block Tower Drive. Investigation ongoing.
Dispatched to report of two white males in orange vests claiming to be from Xcel but were not carrying permits on the 100 block Mallard Lane. Subjects were gone prior to arrival.
Friday, Oct. 30
Dispatched to report of attempted burglary on the 100 block Elsen Street. Homeowner found service door had been forced open. Nothing was reported missing. Due to dog barking wildly after hearing a noise, it is assumed the subjects exited the property.
Saturday, Oct .31
Dispatched to report of eight unruly guests on the 500 block Highway 55. Upon arrival, we spoke with six of the guests. After checking names, the guests were asked to leave the premises.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Officer located downed tree blocking roadway possibly due to high winds at County Road 101 and Prairie Creek Road. Hennepin County Maintenance was requested to remove the tree.
