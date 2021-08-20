Monday, Aug. 2
Dispatched to check out a male that was walking a bike with three trailers full of cartons at County Road 24 and Iroquois Drive. Male stated he was fixing a tire on one of the wagons and heading to campgrounds. Clear of warrants. No issues.
Dispatched to report of a credit card and cash stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 400 block of Evergreen Road. Credit card was used at Target. Investigation ongoing.
Dispatched to report of a scam report on the 100 block of Loretto Street. Victim reported applying for a loan online and was then requested to get Target gift cards to prove they were trustworthy. Victim sent photos of gift cards and then requested to get more. Total loss $1,250.
Dispatched to report of a possible drunk driver on the 300 block of Sunnyridge Lane. Area was checked and the vehicle was not located.
Dispatched to report of a woman and child walking a dog who got into a vehicle with a male at County Road 24 and County Road 19. Upon contact learned they were out looking for a cell phone that was lost. All parties were relatives.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
While on routine patrol observed a motion light on at a business on the 700 block of Highway 55. Checked vehicle in lot and it was cold to the touch. No one seen in the business and doors were locked.
Dispatched to welfare check of a female wearing a mask sitting on the railroad tracks at Town Line Road and Railroad. Unable to locate anyone.
Dispatched to report of theft of two bottles of vodka on the 200 block of Highway 55.
Dispatched to report of a violation of an order for protection on the 4500 block of Pioneer Trail. Violation was through text messages.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
While on routine patrol observed a male sitting in the front seat of who appeared to be sleeping on the 100 block of Railway Street. Driver stated he fell asleep while on his phone. Male was check to see if he was fit to drive. No issues.
Dispatched to report of a violation of an order for protection via text messages on the 4500 block of Pioneer Trail.
Dispatched to report of 911 hangup on the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. Spoke with staff and found there were no issues.
Dispatched to report of unwanted male at a residence on the 100 block of Crestview Lane. Male had left the premises prior to arrival.
Dispatched to report of a black Chevy Tahoe with no plates and tinted windows driving slowly behind a building on the 500 block of Highway 55. Area was checked and the vehicle was now gone.
Dispatched to report of a vehicle parked the wrong way on the roadway with cones out on the 3100 block of Tamarack Drive.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Dispatched to report of a drunk subject yelling and swearing in the hallway on the 300 block of Sunnyridge Lane. Subject was advised of the complaint.
Dispatched to report of three drunk females harassing the reporting party on the 300 block of Sunnyridge Lane.
Dispatched to report of escort request back to apartment after subject was harassing reporting party about calling police on everything on the 300 block of Sunnyridge Lane. Spoke with subject about possibly being charged with harassment or disorderly conduct. Subject understood.
Upon arrival could smell the strong odor of electrical burning in the area on the 4500 block of Mohawk Drive. Once the source was discovered the power was shut off.
Friday, Aug. 6
Dispatched to theft in progress call on the 4800 block of Juniper Curve. Homeowner was not home but was watching a male remove the grill from the front porch. Upon arrival the suspect was the painter taking pictures of the residence. No issues.
Dispatched to report of 911 hangup on the 4500 block of Bluebell Trail. Arrived at location and determined a child accidentally pressed the SOS on an Apple watch. No issues.
Dispatched to report of a falcon stuck inside a porch on the 200 block of Meadowview Lane. An adjacent patio door was opened and the falcon flew away without any problems.
Dispatched to report of someone entering an unlocked vehicle and taking a debit card and cash on the 400 block of Evergreen Road. Advised to monitor bank accounts.
A 32-year-old male was arrested for DWI on the 3000 block of Hamel Road.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Dispatched to lightning strike on the 3300 block of Elm Creek Drive. A pine tree was scattered all over the yard after being struck by lightning. No further heat sources located.
Dispatched to report of a bicycle stolen from a garage on the 700 block of Trilium Trail. Suspect gained access through an unlocked vehicle and used the garage door opener. Crime Lab responded to check for prints.
Dispatched to report of unresponsive male on the 1300 block of Phillips Drive. Under investigation.
Dispatched to report of 911 hangup on the 2100 block of Hollybush Road. Several children located upon arrival. Parents were going to speak to their children about calling 911.
Dispatched to report of gas odor coming from the meter on the 3100 block of Magnolia Drive. Upon entrance there was no indication of high levels inside the residence.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Dispatched to report of dog bite on the 100 block of Meadow Drive. No stitches needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.