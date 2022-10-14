Monday, Sept. 26

- Report of reporting party hearing noises downstairs on the 500 block of Ellisia Court. Upon arrival, the exterior was check and no issues found. Made contact with homeowner and checked the interior of the home with no issues found. Unknown the source of the noise.

