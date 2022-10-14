- Report of reporting party hearing noises downstairs on the 500 block of Ellisia Court. Upon arrival, the exterior was check and no issues found. Made contact with homeowner and checked the interior of the home with no issues found. Unknown the source of the noise.
- Dispatched to report of a possible abandoned vehicle on the 100 block of Railway Street. Made contact with the registered owner who states he uses the vehicle almost everyday and parks there because there are not enough spots where he lives.
- Phone call in regard to credit card fraud on the 200 block of Meadowview Lane. Reporting party advised an account was open in her name with Bank of America. Card was cancaled and no loss at this time.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
- Dispatched to report of a possible person walking around singing at Half Moon Group camp. The area was checked and no one was found. Advised to contact police if there were any further concerns.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
- Dispatched to a welfare check of a male walking on the shoulder of the roadway after running out of gas at Hwy. 55 and Mohawk. Upon arrival, the male refused any assistance and said he would rather walk.
Thursday, Sept. 29
- Report of a beeping sound on the 900 block of Navajo Road. Upon arrival, the sound was coming from the septic tank. Homeowner advised.
- Dispatched to report of attempted theft from auto on the 800 block of Hwy. 55. Reporting party was returning to his work truck when he observed an older male attempting to steal a roll of copper wiring and a gas can. The unknown male dropped the items and entered a tan Ford F150.
- Report of a no pay on the 4300 block of Hwy. 55. Contact was made with the registered owner of the vehicle who stated his wife was driving and he would send her back to pay for the gas.
Friday, Sept. 30
- Dispatched to report of an unauthorized temporary forward on all mail to an unknown address. Reporting stated the post office was notified and credit cards were canceled.
Saturday, Oct. 1
- Report of a neighbors shed open and no one is currently living at the property. Reporting party also observed lights on another residence that is unusual for the time of day. Upon arrival, observed the service door to the shed was locked but overhead door was open. Nothing appeared disturbed. Then looked inside an open garage door. Nothing appeared disturbed.
- Responded to shots heard in the area of 4300 block of Hamel Road. While speaking with reporting a very faint shot was heard to the west. No vehicles in the area.
Sunday, Oct. 2
- While on patrol observed a parked vehicle at Tamarack Drive and Hwy. 55. Approached and found a subject asleep in the back seat who was delivering for Door Dash and got tired.
