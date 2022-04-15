Monday, March 28
- Dispatched to report of an abandoned ladder in the roadway. Ladder was brought back to office for safekeeping located along Highway 55 and Rolling Hills Road.
- Observed black smoke. Flagged down by off-duty firefighters who advised they saw two people running back by the fire located in the 3700 block Chippewa Trail. Located the fire and made contact with the homeowner who advised they had a safe source to extinguish the brush fire and it was under control.
- Dispatched to report of found tools located next to a boat on the business property that were not the owners. Advised nothing had been tampered with. Items were taken to police department for safekeeping.
- Dispatched to report of suspicious subject in a station parked in a driveway and that had been circling the block located in the 200 block St. John Street. Unable to locate the vehicle. Advised to contact police if vehicle returned.
- Dispatched to report of grass fire. Upon arrival observed a grass fire located in the 1900 block Katrinka Road. Fire department arrived and extinguished fire.
Wednesday, March 30
- Dispatched phone call about deck boards that were stolen overnight from reporting party’s driveway located in the 500 block Aster Road. Several boards were found a few houses away in the street. Extra patrol requested in the area.
- Met with reporting party at police department to take report of possible identity theft located in the 600 block Clydesdale Trail. Reporting party advised on steps to take.
Thursday, March 31
- After being stopped for speeding and found to have an outstanding warrant, 23-year-old male arrested and turned over to Wright County Sheriff located along Highway 55 and Mohawk Drive.
Saturday, March 2
- Dispatched to report of toddler locked in a vehicle located in the 600 block Lilium Trail. Due to the type of vehicle, unable to use lockout tools without damaging the vehicle. Eventually able to get the child to open the driver’s door.
- Dispatched to report of loose dog, possible Shepherd mix, tan in color, in an open field located along Deer Hill Road and Willow Drive. Spoke with a couple neighbors who indicated they did not know who the dog belonged to. Upon return, the dog was no longer in the field. Unknown where it went.
Sunday, March 3
- Dispatched a phone call in reference to two dead coyotes that had been dumped in the ditch located in the 4500 block Pioneer Trail. Contacted DNR to advise. Advised public works foreman by email and requested them be picked up and disposed of.
