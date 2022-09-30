- Dispatched to report of fraud on the 100 block of Railway Street East. Reporting party stated that an email came in about an employee wanting to change where his direct deposit goes. Later discovered that it was not initiated by the employee. The direct deposit did go to the fraudulent account. Investigation ongoing.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
- Dispatched to report of female walking along the 4300 block of Highway 55. Female stated she was walking to Minneapolis from Buffalo. She was transported to the bus stop in Plymouth.
Thursday, Sept. 8
- Dispatched to report of lockout with vehicle running and kids inside on the 1300 block of Maplewood Drive. Vehicle was unlocked without issue.
- Dispatched to report of employees trying to leave work but were concerned about a suspicious male that had been hanging around all day on the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. Spoke with subject who stated he was trying to get to Minneapolis.
Friday, Sept. 9
- Dispatched a phone call regarding possible fraud on the 300 block of Calamus Circle. Advised an unknown person attempted to file for unemployment benefits in an employee’s name. No loss.
Monday, Sept. 12
- Dispatched a phone call about a forgery report on the 4100 block of Cavanaugh Drive. Reporting party stated an unknown person attempted to open a new bank account. The account was denied. A couple days later the account was opened. Reporting asked Bank of America why that would happen and was unable to get an answer. Account was closed. Reporting party did not suffer monetary loss.
- Dispatched to report of theft of merchandise on the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. Upon arrival, spoke with employee who pointed out the subject. Subject was cited for theft.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
- Dispatched a phone call about theft by swindle on the 4400 block of Bluebell Trail. Reporting party had paid $2600 before realizing it was a scam.
Friday, Sept. 16
- Reporting party stated she got a call stating her granddaughter was in jail and needed money on the 2100 block of Tamarack Drive. Call was a scam attempt. No loss.
