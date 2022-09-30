Tuesday, Sept. 6

- Dispatched to report of fraud on the 100 block of Railway Street East. Reporting party stated that an email came in about an employee wanting to change where his direct deposit goes. Later discovered that it was not initiated by the employee. The direct deposit did go to the fraudulent account. Investigation ongoing.

