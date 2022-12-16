Monday, Nov. 21
- Dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 700 block of Aster Road. Reporting party stated that there was a suspicious white van parked in front of their house, and near a school bus stop. Upon arrival the area was checked, and the van was gone.
- A phone call request for a theft report on the 600 block of Hamel Road. The reporting party made a report of missing and/or stolen electrical parts. The parts company is making attempts to contact the driver, who may be involved, and a claim will be filed to insurance.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
- A phone call regarding lost property on the 1000 block of County Road 29. The reporting party left their backpack at a local business. When the reporting party went back to retrieve it, they were unable to locate the backpack and their personal items including a debit card. Advised to cancel the debit card, monitor the account and to report if there were any fraudulent charges made.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
- Dispatched to a vehicle with its hazards on, and people outside the car yelling at Hunter Drive and Park Road. The driver stated that he smelled something burning, and briefly saw smoke. Officer assisted in opening the hood and noted that nothing was burning. Officer noted that it smelled like hot brakes and the driver then mentioned that they did brake very hard prior to the odor.
Friday, Nov. 25
- Report of two suspicious vehicles leaving the reporting party’s address on the 1000 block of Tamarack Drive. The reporting party stated that it was possibly a delivery driver as there was a package left at the door but was concerned for the security of the neighboring residence. Officers checked the area and found both homes were secure.
Saturday, Nov. 26
- Report of a 911 hang-up near a residence on the 1000 block of Jubert Trail. The call came from a 911-only phone. Officer checked the area and the residence and was unable to make contact with anyone.
Monday, Nov. 28
- Dispatched to the report of debris in the roadway at Hwy. 55 and Pinto. Officer cleared broken wood pieces from the road.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
- A phone call on the report of suspicious activity on the 4000 block of Bluebell Trail. Reporting party stated that two unknown individuals were pounding on the door of their residence, and just prior to that a small SUV was driving slowly through the neighborhood.
- Dispatched to the report of a male suspect in the bathroom, unconscious on the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. Individual was cited and trespassed.
- Report of vehicles doing donuts in the parking lot on the 100 block of County Road 24. Reporting party stated that seven vehicles were doing donuts. Vehicles were gone upon arrival.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
- Report of a theft from business on the 200 block of Hwy. 55. Reporting party stated that fees had not been paid for items. Officer made contact with suspect, and issue will be resolved.
- Dispatched a report of a theft from business on the 200 block of Hwy. 55. Reporting party stated that a suspect used equipment, incurred fees, and did not pay for the contracted service.
Friday, Dec. 2
- Report of debris in the roadway at Hwy. 55 and County Road 101. Upon arrival, a mattress was located between guard rails. Later received a phone call from an individual stating they lost the mattress and would respond to pick it up.
- While on routine patrol, an officer responded to two vehicles in a verbal argument in a parking lot on the 1000 block of County Road 29. One driver stated that the other car was tailgating and flashing their lights. Officer de-escalated the situation and advised the parties.
Saturday, Dec. 3
- Dispatched a phone call request regarding a theft of packages on the 500 block of Twinflower Road. Reporting party stated they received delivery confirmation, but the item was not at the location.
- Report of a 911 hang-up on the 600 block of Aster Road. Officer arrived at the reported location and made contact with the homeowner. Accidental call, no issue.
Sunday, Dec. 4
- Report of a report of an unwanted male in the business that had been trespassed on the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. Upon arrival it was learned that the subject went to a nearby business where officer made contact. The subject was cited for violating the trespassing order and then released.
