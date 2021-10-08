Monday, Sept. 20
Advised of a large branch down blocking the walking trail located in the 5500 block of County Road 101. Public Works advised.
While on patrol noticed a door to a business standing open located in the 600 block of Hamel Road. Lights were on and music was playing. Employee was sleeping inside.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Dispatch to report of a found Bluetooth speaker. Brought back to the police department located in the 2000 block of Hamel Road.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Received phone call in regard to an individual from Priority Courier Services attempting to access her home located in the 1900 block of Homestead.
Dispatched to business alarm located in the 400 block of Evergreen Road. Manager believed it was an employee who accidentally tripped the alarm.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Dispatched to report of ongoing issue of a suspect walking his dog off-leash and the dog leaving droppings in reporting party’s yard located in the 4100 block of Fairway Drive.
Friday, Sept. 24
Dispatched to stalled vehicle blocking traffic located in the County Road 19 and Highway 55.
Dispatched to report of residential alarm located in the 100 block of Spur Circle. Employees found on site who were given permission to be doing work at the residence.
Dispatched to report of someone shooting targets and being loud located in the 1500 block of County Road 24. No illegal shooting.
Dispatched to silent hold-up alarm located in the 700 block of Highway 55. Store manager advised they were training in a new employee and it was an accidental trip.
Dispatched to a large amount of glass in the roadway located in the Willow Drive and Cox Trail. Glass was cleaned up.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Dispatched to report of 911 hangup located in the 2000 block of Hamel Road. Determined a juvenile had the phone and accidentally dialed.
Located a car with flashers on and hood up located in the 4400 block of Highway 55. Driver had someone on the way to fix the issue.
