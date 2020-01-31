Monday, Jan. 13

Burglary: Dispatched to report of wallet stolen from a kitchen during the daytime hours. Addresses: 1000 block Medina Road.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Forgery: Contacted reporting party about a forged check. Addresses: 200 block Cherry Hill Trail.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Theft: 30-year-old male arrested for theft. Addresses: 1300 block Baker Park Road.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Theft: Dispatched to theft from liquor store. Addresses: 4300 block Highway 55.

Warrant: 42-year-old female arrested on a previous warrant. Addresses: 4100 block Apache Drive.

