Saturday, Dec. 24
- Dispatched to the report of a gas odor at a residence in the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle. Resident stated that their furnace wasn’t working, and they were worried about a gas leak. Hamel Fire Department said there was an indication of carbon monoxide in the residence, mainly in the garage. Advised homeowner to stay in another location until the issue was resolved.
Sunday, Dec. 25
- Dispatched to report of a vehicle lockout in the 500 block of Medina Road. Responding officer was able to open the door.
- Dispatched to a report of a citizen seeing an eagle hopping around a parking lot in the 700 block of Highway 55. Citizen was concerned the eagle was injured. Officer checked the area but did not locate the eagle.
Monday, Dec. 26
- Dispatched to a business for a utility issue on the 100 block of Hamel Road. A burst pipe was leaking water down to the basement from the second floor. Hamel Fire was able to shut off the water and locate the pipe in the wall on the second floor.
- Dispatched on the report of a recovered stolen vehicle on the 2000 block of Hollybush Road. The vehicle had been sitting in the location overnight.
Thursday, Dec. 29
- Officer received a report of a suspicious person and a vehicle in a parking lot on the 500 block of Clydesdale Trail. An individual on foot passed items through the window to the vehicle occupant.
- Dispatched a phone call regarding possible theft of a mailbox in the 1000 block of Philips Drive. The reporting party witnessed a plow truck hit his mailbox on a previous date.
- Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle with a loud muffler driving through the 1000 block of Deer Hill Road. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
- A 25-year-old male was arrested on possible homicide charges in the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle. Investigation ongoing.
Saturday, Dec. 31
- Dispatched to the report of an unknown deceased person on the property of the reporting party. Hennepin County Crime Lab and medical examiner responded to the scene at the 2000 block of Hollybush Road. Investigation ongoing.
- Dispatched to a utility check request made by a homeowner for a water main break in the 2000 block of Lakeshore Avenue. The sump pump was cycling water into the yard. The water on the curb was unable to be shut off. Homeowner, who was currently out of state, requested the officers to enter the home to check the situation. Water was running onto the floor. The officers shut off the water valve and closed it.
Sunday, Jan. 1
- Dispatched to a report of someone unconscious at the Target store on the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail.
Monday, Jan. 2
- Dispatched a phone call report about a theft on County Road 24 and Pinto Drive. Reporting party met an individual to buy an item found online. They were putting the item in their vehicle and forgot their wallet that they had set on their vehicle. They found their wallet later on the road, but most contents including credit cards had been removed.
- Dispatched to a possible theft in progress at a business on the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. Reporting party stated that the suspect abandoned the items in the store and left on foot.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
- Dispatched to a vehicle lockout on Highway 55 and Pinto Drive. Reporting party got stuck in the snow on the shoulder and got locked out of their vehicle when they tried to shovel themselves out. Officer was able to unlock the vehicle.
- Dispatched to the report of a suspicious vehicle on the 3000 block of Pin Oak Road. The reporting party stated the vehicle had been parked and running for a few minutes then moved down the road and stopped again. Officers checked the area and did not find the vehicle.
Friday, Jan. 6
- Dispatched to a vehicle lockout at a business on the 4000 block of Willow Drive. Officer assisted the driver with unlocking the vehicle. The driver’s ID was checked and was found to have a revoked license. They were advised not to drive and find an alternative ride.
Saturday, Jan. 7
- Officer responded to a business regarding an assist request on the 200 block of Highway 55. Reporting party was attempting to deliver fresh donuts but was concerned about a vehicle parked in a parking lot.
- While an officer was on patrol, a vehicle was located in a parking lot after hours on the 2000 block of Cox Trail. The vehicle was found to be occupied by two individuals. The individuals were advised to clear the area.
Sunday, Jan. 8
- An officer located three cars parked in the parking lot at Hamel Legion Park. Three individuals were walking away from the cars in the 3000 block of Mill Drive. Males were advised to leave due to the park being closed.
- Received information regarding a wire down in the 5000 block of County Road 101. Reporting party was concerned about semi trucks not being able to fit under it. Hamel Fire determined the wire was not a hazard but hanging a little low. The issue will be handled by the electric company.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.