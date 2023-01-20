Saturday, Dec. 24

- Dispatched to the report of a gas odor at a residence in the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle. Resident stated that their furnace wasn’t working, and they were worried about a gas leak. Hamel Fire Department said there was an indication of carbon monoxide in the residence, mainly in the garage. Advised homeowner to stay in another location until the issue was resolved.

