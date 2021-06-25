Monday, June 7
While on patrol came across stalled vehicle blocking turn lane at County Road 24 and County Road 19. Drive had requested a tow. Able to push vehicle onto the shoulder of the roadway without incident so no longer blocking.
Dispatched to report of damage to a fence after a vehicle hit it at 3400 block Pioneer Trail. Vehicle left the scene and was unable to be located.
While on location, assisted a driver with changing a tire due to a leak at 1300 block Baker Park Road.
Tuesday, June 8
Dispatched to report of gas odor at 300 block Clydesdale Trail. Fire department advised it was in the northeast corner of the building. Advised to have an HVAC contractor service the rooftop unit.
Dispatched to take report of harassing text messages at 100 block Hillview Lane. Both parties advised to stop contacting each other.
Dispatched to take report of a package that was delivered containing an unsealed glass pill bottle with five pills at 100 block Westfalen Trail. Tracking number was checked and came back not available. Pills were inventoried and placed into evidence.
Dispatched a call in reference to a missing person at 300 block Sunnyridge Lane. Person was found to be in another city. No issues.
Thursday, June 10
Dispatched to take report of several unknown juvenile males ringing doorbell and running at 4500 block Trillium Drive. Also reported that house had been hit by eggs. No good descriptions of the suspects.
Friday, June 11
Dispatched report of a construction trailer that was broken into and some tools were missing at Meander Road and Jubert Trail.
Dispatched to report of customer trouble at 300 block Clydesdale Trail. Customer upset about her cell phone bill. Customer eventually trespassed from the store.
Received phone call in regard to vandalism report at 4600 block Bluebell Trail. Reporting party stated his house was egged and wanted to report it in case there were other similar incidents.
Saturday, June 12
Dispatched to report of guns shots heard near Holy Name Lake at County Road 24 and Holy Name Drive. Area was checked and no one was found.
A 35-year-old male was arrested for driving after canceled inimical to public safety at 300 block Clydesdale Trail.
Sunday, June 13
Dispatched to report of a male sleeping outside of business at 400 block Evergreen Road. Male was passed out on the doormat of the front door. Male was transported to Maple Grove Hospital.
Dispatched to report of wallet stolen out of a vehicle at the ballfields at 700 block Medina Street.
Received a call regarding a male walking to Duluth at 4800 block Highway 55. After contact, the male was eventually transported back to treatment center.
