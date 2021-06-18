Monday, May 31

A 61-year-old male was cited for discharging a crossbow in the park at 3100 block Hunter Drive. Stated he was sighting his bow. Advised of ordinance violation.

Thursday, June 3

Officer dispatched to report of neighbor issue at 1300 block Phillips Drive. Upon arrival, spoke with both parties who were engaged in a verbal argument. Situation was mediated.

