Monday, May 31
A 61-year-old male was cited for discharging a crossbow in the park at 3100 block Hunter Drive. Stated he was sighting his bow. Advised of ordinance violation.
Thursday, June 3
Officer dispatched to report of neighbor issue at 1300 block Phillips Drive. Upon arrival, spoke with both parties who were engaged in a verbal argument. Situation was mediated.
