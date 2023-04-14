Tuesday, March 28
- Dispatched to report of a gas drive off in the 4300 block of Highway 55. Incident occurred approximately an hour before dispatched. Unable to locate vehicle or suspect information.
- Dispatched anonymous complaint of a puppy being left outside in the 3000 block of Lakeshore Avenue. Contact made with animal owner and all was fine.
Wednesday, March 29
- Dispatched to report of reporting party’s son’s car breaking down. Party was not sure where he was located. Phone was pinged and subject was in another city. Later learned subject was okay.
- Dispatched phone call about theft of check. Reporting party located in the 1800 block of Buckskin Drive stated a person attempted to cash a check from his mail in St. Paul. Investigation ongoing.
Friday, March 31
- Dispatched report of a front license plate missing or stolen from a vehicle in the 3300 block of Pin Oak Road.
- Dispatched a phone call regarding a vehicle parked in the parking lot for five days in the 100 block of Westfalen Trail. Registered owner was contacted and stated vehicle would be moved.
- Dispatched to report of two vehicles in the ditch on Pioneer Trail and Highway 55. First vehicle had tow en route. Second vehicle was pulled out by tow company. Uber passenger requested a ride home after vehicle was pulled from the ditch. Drove passenger to residence.
- Dispatched to report of vehicle unable to make it up their driveway due to snow and ice in the 4400 block of Maple Street. Vehicle was allowed to park on the side of the road overnight.
Sunday, April 2
- Dispatched to a runaway juvenile in the 200 block of Hamel Road. Reporting party checked the area and was unable to locate subject. Subject was later found sitting with another family during church service.
- Dispatched to report of a white Yukon with two occupants parked at the end of a driveway in the 1400 block of Medina Road. Reporting party honked at the vehicle and it sped away. Area was checked and vehicle was not located.
- Dispatched a phone call regarding a vehicle with a snowmobile trailer attached blocking the roadway in the 1200 block of Welcome Drive. The road was not plowed after snowfall so the vehicle parked in the roadway. Public Works advised.
- Dispatched to report of wires hanging five feet off the road in the 1200 block of Homestead Trail. Upon arrival, Loretto Fire was on scene and able to pull the wire up enough until someone arrived to repair it.
