Tuesday, Nov. 23
Dispatched to alarm for warehouse door located in the 500 block Clydesdale Trail. Building was secure.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
While at the location an employee handed over a passport that was found over a month ago in their store located in the 200 block Highway 55.
Dispatched to report of reporting party being home alone and hearing something that fell downstairs located in the 300 block Calamus Circle. The exterior of the home was secure and nothing appeared disturbed.
Friday, Nov. 26
Dispatched to a found dog trying to get through a horse fence located in the 2000 block Cottonwood Trail. Reporting party advised of the dog’s owner and the animal was returned to its owner.
Dispatched to residential burglary located in the 1400 block Willow Drive.
Dispatched to pick up a wallet that was left in a shopping cart located in the 300 block Clydesdale Trail. Contact was made with the owner who later responded to pick up her property.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Dispatched to car stolen out of garage located in the 4500 block Trillium Drive.
