Monday, Jan 27
Suspicious Person: Dispatched to report of an adult male acting inappropriately making employees uncomfortable. Employees advised to contact police should he return. Addresses: 4300 block Highway 55.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Domestic: 53-year-old arrested for domestic. Addresses: 4500 block Medina Lake Drive.
Friday, Jan. 31
Found Property: An abandoned bicycle was found at Hunter Lions Park. Addresses: 3100 block Hunter Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.