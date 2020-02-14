Monday, Jan 27

Suspicious Person: Dispatched to report of an adult male acting inappropriately making employees uncomfortable. Employees advised to contact police should he return. Addresses: 4300 block Highway 55.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Domestic: 53-year-old arrested for domestic. Addresses: 4500 block Medina Lake Drive.

Friday, Jan. 31

Found Property: An abandoned bicycle was found at Hunter Lions Park. Addresses: 3100 block Hunter Drive.

