Monday, Aug. 31
An anonymous citizen dropped off a found wallet at the police department on the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. Property owner contacted and later picked up property.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Office received phone call in regard to a neglected animal on the 600 block Navajo Road. Arrived on scene and observed the animal was healthy. Unable to make contact with animal owner. Found owner had a misdemeanor warrant. Notified officer on duty.
Received phone call from complainant stating he received notification that he was charged with theft on the 600 block Clydesdale Trail. Complainant stated it was not him and someone used his identity. Complainant advised to show up to the court hearing and plead his case.
Dispatched to report of business alarm sounding on the 900 block Highway 55. Upon arrival found there was forced entry. Business was cleared and Crime Lab responded. Investigation ongoing.
Dispatched to report of business alarm on the 5100 block County Road 101. Upon arrival found business was burglarized. Investigation ongoing.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Officer initiated a traffic stop and learned the driver was a predatory offender and had not updated his registry at Clydesdale Trail and County Road 116. Driver released from scene with charges pending.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Dispatched to a tree blocking a road on the 2800 block Trappers Trail. Public Works was notified and removed the tree.
Upon running a routine registration check, observed the registered owner had a felony warrant at Highway 55 and Pinto Drive. Vehicle was stopped and the 37-year-old male was arrested. Party was transported to Wright County Sheriff’s Office on warrant.
Received a phone call in reference to a phone scam on the 3700 block Linden Drive. Complainant received three phone calls claiming to be from the DEA and FBI stating complainant’s social security number was associated with rental vehicles that contained narcotics. Complainant was told to go to bank and withdraw money or her accounts would be seized. Complainant notified bank. No loss.
Initiated traffic stop on stolen vehicle on the 100 block Railway Street. Driver taken into custody. Later learned driver found his own stolen vehicle but did not report it to police to have it removed from stolen. Driver released from scene and dispatch notified.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Dispatched to vehicle stuck in ditch along CP Railroad tracks at Pioneer Trail and Tomahawk. Vehicle found to be stolen from a burglary in another city. Vehicle impounded and owners contacted.
After being stopped for speeding, a 41-year-old male arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety on the 2900 block Highway 55.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Attempted contact in reference to an ordinance violation regarding an occupied mobile home on premises of occupied dwelling on the 4100 block Apache Drive.
