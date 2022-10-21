Monday, Oct. 3
- Dispatched to a threat report at 4600 block of Wichita Trail. Reporting party said her estranged father was sending threatening texts and videos. Advised on how to get an order for protection if she felt it was needed.
- Dispatched a phone call about a damaged mailbox and post beyond repair on the 3500 block of Pioneer Trail. Reporting party wanted damage documented.
- Dispatched to report of two loose horses on the 2800 block of Willow Drive. Horses were later found in a field nearby and corralled without incident.
- Dispatched to vehicle lockout on the 700 block of Hwy. 55. Door was open without incident.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
- Dispatched phone call in reference to a lost prescription on the 1300 block of County Road 29. Nothing was turned in.
- Dispatched to report of theft in progress on the 300 block Clydesdale Trail. Three females took a set of eyelashes and pair of earbuds without paying. Unable to locate females. Advised to contact police if they were to return.
- Dispatched to report of theft from mailbox on the 3800 block of Linden Drive. Reporting party advised two checks were removed. Advised to contact bank.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
- Dispatched to report of a barking dog that was tangled in its leash on the 4700 block of Sycamore Trail. Contacted homeowner who stated his wife may have accidentally left the dog outside prior to leaving for work. Dog was untangled and given water prior to homeowner returning.
- Dispatched to report of damage to a sliding glass door that had been shattered on the 3500 block of Arrowhead Drive. It appeared to have been struck by an object. Reporting party stated they had just cut the lawn and talked about it possibly being hit by a rock.
Thursday, Oct. 6
- Dispatched to report of suspicious male wearing all black, carrying a boombox running towards reporting party on the 100 block of Railway St. No contact was made. Reporting party was given a ride to their home.
Friday, Oct. 7
- Dispatched to report of vehicle lock out on the 500 block of Clydesdale Trail. Vehicle was unlocked without incident.
- Dispatched to report of multiple ding dong ditch incidents recently on the 4000 block of Cavanaugh Drive. Reporting party has Ring video and would like to identify the juveniles.
Saturday, Oct. 8
- Dispatched to a gas no pay on the 4300 bloc of Hwy. 55. License plate and photos were available. Unable to contact registered owner.
- Dispatched to grass fire out of control on the 100 block of Cassia Court. Hamel Fire was on location and advised it was not near any buildings. Reporting stated he did not know he needed a burn permit. Fire Department hosed down the marsh area so fire would not reignite.
Sunday, Oct. 9
- Dispatched to report of a residence that had no water on the 300 block of Lythrum Lane. Public Works advised and handled the call.
