Monday, Oct. 3

- Dispatched to a threat report at 4600 block of Wichita Trail. Reporting party said her estranged father was sending threatening texts and videos. Advised on how to get an order for protection if she felt it was needed.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments