- Dispatched to report of a Priority Carrier truck that struck some power lines, located along Loretto Street and Medina Road. Fire department already on scene and had contact Mediacom. Fire blocked off roadway until Mediacom arrived.
Tuesday, March 8
- Dispatched to report of a male and female attempting to take items without paying located in the 300 block Clydesdale Trail. All property was found in the store that subjects had attempted to steal.
- Dispatched to report of loose horses located along County Road 19 and County Road 11. Upon arrival found the horses in the driveway. Assisted homeowner in getting them in the fenced area.
Wednesday, March 9
- Received a phone call about a raccoon eating dog food in the garage located in the 1600 block Dusty Drive. Upon arrival found an opossum sleeping in a bag of dog food. Animal was safely removed to another location.
Friday, March 11
- Dispatched to report of road rage incident located along County Road 101 and Highway 55. While stopped at the intersection, a male opened the door of reporting party’s vehicle and made threats and then followed him into a restaurant. Subject left prior to police arrival.
Saturday, March 12
- Dispatched to water main break located in the 2500 block Morningside Road. Public Works employees advised.
- Dispatched to report of a vehicle on fire located along Highway 55 and Arrowhead Drive. Upon arrival occupants were out of the vehicle which was fully engulfed. Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
Sunday, March 13
- Received information about a wire down for several days located along Medina Road and Holy Name Drive. Fire chief advised he taped off and coned the area.
