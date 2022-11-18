Tuesday, Nov. 1

- Report of a train that had stalled before an intersection at Medina Street and the railroad. Civilians were guiding vehicles through. Before clearing the scene, the train had moved through the intersection. Officers later returned to direct traffic until CP Railway was able to respond and fix the stop arm issue.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments