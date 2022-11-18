- Report of a train that had stalled before an intersection at Medina Street and the railroad. Civilians were guiding vehicles through. Before clearing the scene, the train had moved through the intersection. Officers later returned to direct traffic until CP Railway was able to respond and fix the stop arm issue.
- Grass fire reported at a residence on the 2800 block of Ardmore Ave. The reporting party directed the officer to a pile of leaves and mulch was smoldering. Loretto Fire arrived and put the fire out.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
- Officer received a phone call regarding suspicious activity at their residence on the 4100 block of Wild Meadows Drive. Reporting party stated that two unknown suspects walked up the driveway and attempted to open the doors of the vehicles. Suspects unable to get inside the vehicles.
- Dispatched to a report of a theft from auto on the 4300 block of Wild Meadows Drive. Reporting party stated that they believed their vehicle was locked, but there were no signs of forced entry. Two canceled credit cards and $500 in cash was stolen.
- Report of a stalled vehicle at Hwy. 55 and Arrowhead. The driver of the vehicle had run out of gas, but a family member was on the way to help. Officer stayed on scene to assist and manage traffic.
Thursday, Nov. 3
- Dispatched to a report of a dumping complaint on the 2800 block of Hunter Drive. The driveway of the reporting party was completely blocked by building supplies. Assisted in moving the material out of the way to clear the driveway.
- Report of a hit gas line on the 500 block of Hwy. 55. CenterPoint Energy was advised, and Hamel Fire responded. A contractor replacing blacktop struck the gas line. Gas lines were shutoff in response to the issue.
Friday, Nov. 4
- Officer received a phone call regarding a possible package theft on the 1600 block of Hunter Drive. Reporting party received a delivery confirmation that a package was delivered to their residence, but they were unable to find the package.
- Report of a found dog on the 4300 block of Willow Drive. Reporting party held the dog at the location and as officers responded to assist the owner of the dog arrived.
Saturday, Nov. 5
- Dispatched to report of a vehicle lockout on the 500 block of Hwy. 55. Opened without incident.
Sunday, Nov. 6
- Report of a fallen tree blocking the road at Arrowhead Drive and Hwy. 55. The tree was moved off of the roadway.
- Dispatched to a report of a low hanging wire on the 400 block of Hamel Road. Hamel Fire was on scene and they removed the wire.
- Report of a downed tree blocking the road at County Roads 24 and 19. Officer moved parts of the tree to clear the roadway and advised county maintenance to remove it from the shoulder.
- While on routine patrol, officer located an occupied vehicle in the park after hours on the 3200 block of Mill Drive. Advised to leave.
Monday, Nov. 7
- Dispatched a phone call in reference to a silver SUV ripping donuts in a grassy area next to the park on the 3100 block of Hunter Drive. Vehicle was occupied by multiple teen boys. License plate was not obtained. Reporting party advised to call 911 immediately if they come back.
- Officer received a phone call regarding a theft from auto report on the 2800 block of Deer Hill Road. It was reported that two credit cards from a wallet belonging to the reporting party were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at a construction site. Fraudulent charges were made on the credit cards.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.