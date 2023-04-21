Monday, April 3

- Dispatched a report in reference to a stolen license plate. Reporting party in the 2400 block of Highway 55 stated the vehicle was sold last year and the title must not have been changed.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments