Monday, April 3
- Dispatched a report in reference to a stolen license plate. Reporting party in the 2400 block of Highway 55 stated the vehicle was sold last year and the title must not have been changed.
Tuesday, April 4
- Dispatched a phone call regarding suspicious activity in the 4200 block of Shorewood Trail. Reporting party stated while she was home an alarm went off for the main garage door. She went to the garage and noticed the door going down. She did not see anyone and nothing appeared to be missing. Requested extra patrol.
Wednesday, April 5
- While on patrol, observed a deer that appeared to have been hit by a vehicle and was unable to move in County Road 19 and Hamel Road. Deer was moved off the shoulder and dispatched.
- Dispatched to report of suspicious male walking through backyards in the 300 block of Cherry Hill Court. Upon arrival, no one matching the description was located.
- Dispatched to report of a male standing in reporting party’s driveway stating he needed a ride in the 1200 block of Oakview Road. Male was found to have a warrant and was taken to Hennepin County Jail.
- Dispatched to report of theft of cigarettes in the 700 block of Highway 55. Suspect presented fake coupon and when clerk went to speak with management about it, suspect took cigarettes without paying.
Thursday, April 6
- Dispatched a phone call about reporting party located in the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle Snapchat being hacked. Hacker requested money or gift cards to unlock the account. Reporting party was advised to start a new account as police were unable to unlock the account.
- While reviewing active warrants, officer found a felony warrant out of Anoka County. Officer was aware the male lived in our jurisdiction. A 24-year-old male was arrested in the 100 block of Railway Street and transported to Hennepin County Jail.
Friday, April 7
- Dispatched to report of theft by swindle in the 4100 block of Prairie View Trail. Reporting party purchased tickets to a concert only to find out it was a scam. Learned Facebook account where the sale took place was hacked.
Saturday, April 8
- While working a traffic detail, officer observed a female sitting on the railroad tracks with headphones on Highway 55 and Pinto Drive. She was advised to move off the tracks.
