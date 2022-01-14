Monday, Dec. 27

Dispatched to report of gas odor located in the 700 block Hamel Road. Fire Department arrived and located the source. Gas company was contacted and enroute.

Dispatched to report of found purse located in a parking lot located in the 200 block Medina Road. The purse was covered in mold and vegetation. Items inside were identified and the out of state owner was contacted.

Dispatched to report of a forged check for a security deposit located in the 500 block Clydesdale Trail. Investigation ongoing.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Reporting party called to report a dog ran off property and jumped on him when he was jogging by located in the 2000 block Tamarack Drive. Spoke with animal owner who advised the dog is in training and he has purchased an invisible fence.

Received a call in reference to someone concerned a possible air tag was put on their vehicle located in the 100 block Meadowview Lane. Reporting party was advised to contact Apple support to help with the issue.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Dispatched to complaint of loud idling vehicle. Upon arrival, made contact with vehicle owner who took care of vehicle. At the time of the call it was -19 degrees and owner was warming the engine before leaving.

