Wednesday, Jan. 1

Arrest: 33-year-old male arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Addresses: 1300 block Baker Park Road.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Theft from Auto: Dispatched to report of numerous items taken from automobiles. Addresses: 1000 block Settlers Road.

Friday, Jan. 3

Theft from Auto: Dispatched to report of numerous items taken from automobile. Addresses: 100 block Summit Avenue.

