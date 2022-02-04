Monday, Jan. 17 - While on patrol observed a vehicle with its flashers on located in the 3300 block Highway 55. Spoke with the driver who advised he ran out of gas. Gave him a ride to get gas and returned him to his vehicle.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 - Due to the fact that the vehicle owner gave no notice that the vehicle was being parked on a public roadway as required by state statute, and there were multiple calls on said vehicle, along with the fact that snow was projected, the vehicle was cited and towed located in the 2400 block Highway 55.
- Dispatched to lockout located in the 3800 block Linden Drive. Opened vehicle without any damage.
Wednesday, Jan. 19 - Received a phone call regarding a harassment report located in the 3800 block County Road 116. Reported a blue Dodge pickup followed two employees who ride together into the parking lot and made some threatening hand gestures to them before leaving the area.
Thursday, Jan. 20 - Removed a cardboard roll off the highway and disposed of it located in the 2600 block Highway 55.
- Observed a semi-truck and trailer on side of the roadway located by Arrowhead Drive and Highway 55. Due to below zero temperatures stopped and spoke with driver. Driver stated he had heat and was waiting for a tow truck.
