Monday, Nov. 29
Dispatched to a rock thrown through a glass entry door located in the 4300 block by Highway 55. Investigation ongoing.
While on patrol, observed a male attempting to unlock a vehicle with a hanger located in the 4200 block by Townline Road. Spoke with the male and verified the vehicle was his. Door was opened without incident.
Received phone call in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a residence located in the 4100 block of Fescue Drive. Determined to be a newspaper delivery driver
Dispatched to report of stolen vehicle with two dogs inside located in the 4300 block by Highway 55. Upon arrival, made contact with the reporting party who believed someone took his vehicle. It was discovered the vehicle in question was covered by a larger vehicle and was right where it was originally parked.
Dispatched to report of suspicious vehicle located in the 300 block by Bergamot Drive. Reporting party stated he thought he was being followed by an older gray SUV. No registration was obtained. The area was checked and no contact was made with suspect vehicle.
Thursday, Dec. 2
While on routine patrol, observed a vehicle pull into a business parking lot after hours located in the 4700 block of County Road 19. Also observed a male exit and walk over to a large dumpster and appear to be removing items. Contact was made with male who was identified and advised to put items back. Male was advised to not return to the area.
Dispatched to report of several shots heard located in the 2000 block of Pawnee Road. Located source of shooting which was all legal and shooting in a safe direction.
Friday, Dec. 3
While on patrol, came upon a stalled vehicle with the drive shaft dragging on the ground located by Highway 55 and Willow Drive. Driver was given a ride home after vehicle was pushed to the side of the roadway. Tow was coming later.
Dispatched a phone call to take a theft report located in the 100 block of Hamel Road. Reporting party was the victim of a gift card scam. Case forwarded to investigations.
Dispatched to report of people on the property without permission located by the 2600 block of Bobolink Road. Upon arrival spoke with three people on scene. All three left the property with no issues.
