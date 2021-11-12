Monday, Oct. 25
Dispatched to report of gravel spilled on the roadway located at Hamel Road and Willow Drive. Public Works was advised to clean up the debris.
Observed vehicle with the hood up and smoke coming from the engine located in the 3300 block Highway 55. Spoke with owner who stated he would be leaving when the engine cooled down.
Dispatched to report of employee locked out of the business located in the 800 block Tower Drive. Employee was given a ride home.
Dispatched to alarm located in the 2800 Deer Hill Road. Spoke with homeowner who stated everything was fine.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Dispatched to report of fraudulent use of credit cards located in the 300 block Cheyenne Trail. Accounts had been closed. Information at this time.
Received information about a possible subject in our city located in the 300 block Clydesdale Trail. 38-year-old male was arrested without incident and taken to Hennepin County Jail.
Dispatched to 911 hangup located in the 70 block Hamel Road. Made contact with male who stated he was trying to fix the font on his phone and accidentally dialed.
Dispatched to report of 911 hangup located in the 2000 block Holy Name Drive. Made contact with female who stated it was a new phone and accidentally activated the emergency mode.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Dispatched to suspicious vehicle with a male sleeping inside. Upon contact located in the 100 block Creekview Lane, the male stated he was waiting for his boss to come the construction site.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Office received a call in reference to Wayzata Board Member election signs were taken from a yard located in the 200 block Cherry Hill Alcove.
Dispatched a phone call in reference to a catalytic converter being taken from a work vehicle located in the 700 block Tower Drive.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Dispatched to report of fireworks. Upon arrival in the area, no fireworks were seen or heard located in the 2200 block Tamarack Drive.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Dispatched to report of a male pulling on handles of vehicles located in the 400 block Evergreen Road. Caller yelled and male sped off in a silver Volvo. Unable to locate.
Dispatched to alarm located in the 1100 block Medina Road. Upon arrival attempted to speak with a male who did not speak English. Spoke with homeowner who advised the male had permission to be on the property.
