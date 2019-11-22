Monday, Nov. 4
Theft: Received a phone call regarding theft from mailbox. Addresses: 3000 block Willow Drive.
Found Wallet: Dispatched to report of found wallet. Property owner contacted and wallet was returned. Addresses: 4200 block Foxberry Court.
Burglary: Dispatched to report of residential burglary. Front door was found standing open. Later determined no burglary occurred. Addresses: 100 block Spur Circle.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Financial Exploitation: Our office received a report of possible financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Referred to investigations. Addresses: 4000 block Mohawk Drive.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Suspicious Act: Dispatched to do a welfare check of a running vehicle with a male inside possibly sleeping. Male was found to be sleeping after work with no signs of impairment. Addresses: 800 block Highway 55.
Friday, Nov. 8
Gas Odor: Dispatched to report of gas odor. Fire arrived and found meters were clear of natural gas odor. Unknown source of the odor. Addresses: 200 block Cherry Hill Trail.
Saturday, Nov. 9
CO Alarm: Dispatched to a CO alarm sounding. Determined to be bad battery in detector. Addresses: 700 block Navajo Road.
