Monday, Sept. 14
Dispatched to report of forced entry burglary to the 100 block of Westfalen Trail. Investigation ongoing.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Officer took report of identity theft on the 3000 block Cypress Circle N.
Officer dispatched to idling vehicle in a parking lot with a dog inside on the 300 block Clydesdale Trail. Driver warned.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Officer took call about a reoccurring problem of political signs being taken or damaged on the 2100 block Tamarack Drive.
Officers responded to take a report of theft of a wallet on the 300 block Clydesdale Trail.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Received anonymous complaint of loud explosion noises on the 4500 block Walnut Street. Officer responded to location and found it was a tractor that backfires.
Friday, Sept. 18
Responded to house fire alarm to learn it was caused by laundry room being flooded on the 1700 block Meadowwoods Trail.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Responded to location upon receiving information of subject with warrants on the 4100 block Apache Drive. The 37-year-old female was located and released with new court dates.
Responded to report of dogs barking on the 100 block Cassia Court. Upon arrival no barking was heard. Contacted homeowner.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Dispatched to report of birdshot hitting a home on the 200 block Meadow Drive. Hunter contacted and warned.
Received call in regard to vehicle driving around with political jargon written on it that made caller uncomfortable on the 900 block Sunset Court. No contact made.
Dispatched to financial transaction fraud call on the 300 block Clydesdale Trail.
