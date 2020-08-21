Monday, Aug. 3
Forgery: Received phone call from someone in the 800 block of Fox Court reporting he may have had his identity stolen while applying for a job online. Advised to monitor credit and advise banks.
Zoning Violation: Letter was hand delivered to business in the 2400 block of Highway 55 in regard to zoning violations.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Suspicious Act: Investigated report of juvenile receiving a strange phone call in the 200 block of Bergamot Drive. Phone number was investigated and found to from Tennessee. Phone call was a mis-dial.
Suspected Financial Exploitation: Investigated a possible financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult in the 100 block of Hamel Road.
Harassment: Received a phone call in regard to harassing behavior in the 600 block of Woodland Hill Court. Disturbing letter containing derogatory remarks found on front step. Report filed for information only at this time. Reporting party will discuss issue with homeowners’ association.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Scam Call: Office received report of two scam calls to the 2800 block of Lakeshore Drive. One call asking for money for a grandson and one for an uncle. No loss.
Burglary: Dispatched to burglary of retail business in the 3700 block of Pinto Drive. There was forced entry and cash was taken. Crime Lab processed the scene. Investigation ongoing.
Found Property: Dispatched to a resident who found drug paraphernalia along the walking path behind residence in the Foxberry Farms Development. Property disposed of.
Suspicious Act: Dispatched to the 4600 block of Brockton Lane on call of person hearing noises in kitchen after hearing something drop. Walked through house and did not find anything suspicious.
Drunk Driving Suspected: Dispatched to 1300 block of County Road 29 on report of possible drunk driver. Driver found to not have a valid driver’s license and passenger was drunk. A valid driver arrived to pick up both parties.
Friday, Aug. 7
Scam Attempt: Resident in 400 block of Shorewood Trail reported receiving a suspicious letter from Mediacom which was later found out to be fake. No loss.
