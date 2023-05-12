Monday, April 24
- Dispatched to report of possible solicitors in the area in the 500 block of Twinflower Road. Upon arrival, determined subjects were with painting company to finish painting homes in the area.
- Dispatched to report of theft from auto report in the 3900 block of Linden Court. Items were taken from an unlocked vehicle. No suspects at this time.
- Dispatched a phone call regarding missing documents in the 4100 block of Apache Drive. Reporting party just wanted police aware in case of identity theft.
- Dispatched to report of suspicious package containing a napkin in the 3100 block of Magnolia Drive. Upon arrival, determined to be flower seeds that were ordered.
Tuesday, April 25
- Dispatched to complaint of loud music from across the street in the 2600 block of Bobolink Road. Upon arrival suspect house was quiet.
- Dispatched to report of subject being belligerent and yelling in the parking lot about a rental issue in the 300 block of Sunnyridge Lane. Subject advised to contact upper management to resolve issue.
- Dispatched report of 911 hangup with kids talking in the background on Highway 55 and Sioux Drive. Upon arrival to the area, located a school bus. Driver advised there were not issues. Parents at the stop stated there were no issues and possibly accidental dial.
Wednesday, April 26
- Dispatched to report of gas drive off in the 4300 block of Highway 55. Attempts made to contact registered owner. Follow up to continue.
- Dispatched to report of homeowner hearing someone knock on basement door leading to the kitchen in the 200 block of Loretto Street. Upon arrival, residence searched and nothing suspicious found.
Thursday, April 27
- Dispatched report of loud music in the 2600 block of Bobolink Road. Contact made with female in the driveway playing vehicle radio loud while sitting in her vehicle. Advised to turn it down.
- Dispatched to report of a dead deer in backyard in the 2000 block of Willow Drive. While walking with homeowner to location, determined to be tree branches and not a deer.
Friday, April 28
- Dispatched to report of 911 hangup in the 1000 block of Settlers Road. Upon arrival, found house being remodeled and it was an accidental dial.
Saturday, April 29
- Dispatched to report of 911 hangup in the 400 block of Edgewood Drive. Upon arrival, homeowner reported issues with the phone. Advised to contact phone provider to check issue.
- While returning to the office, found cones moved from event earlier in the day in the 600 block of Clydesdale Trail. Observed a red Dodge Dakota by scrap metal dumpster. Made contact with male detaching a cement mixer trailer. Advised he could not come during the clean up day hours and got permission from public works director to dump after hours. Public works director did not give permission. Possible charges pending.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.