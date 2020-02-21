Tuesday, Feb. 4

Slumper: 37-year-old male arrested for DWI. Addresses: Hollybush Road and County Road 24.

Mail Theft: Resident reported mail stolen from her mailbox. Addresses: 2000 block Tamarack Drive.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Scam Call: Resident reported a scam call from New Jersey stating there was a warrant out for money laundering. Resident did not respond. Addresses: 4600 block Fern Street.

Sunday, Feb. 9

DWI: 37-year-old male arrested for DWI/Drug. Addresses: Highway 12 and Old Crystal Bay Road.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments