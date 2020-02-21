Tuesday, Feb. 4
Slumper: 37-year-old male arrested for DWI. Addresses: Hollybush Road and County Road 24.
Mail Theft: Resident reported mail stolen from her mailbox. Addresses: 2000 block Tamarack Drive.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Scam Call: Resident reported a scam call from New Jersey stating there was a warrant out for money laundering. Resident did not respond. Addresses: 4600 block Fern Street.
Sunday, Feb. 9
DWI: 37-year-old male arrested for DWI/Drug. Addresses: Highway 12 and Old Crystal Bay Road.
