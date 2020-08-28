Saturday, Aug. 8
Burglary: Dispatched to possible burglary on the 100 block of Westfalen Trail. Glass window broken out of the rear door to an unoccupied rental space. Due to severe weather with hail, it is suspected the storm could have damaged the glass.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Suspicious Act: Dispatched to the 2900 block of Lakeshore Avenue to the report of a male wearing a white shirt walking down the street after midnight. Unable to locate.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Animal Complaint: Dispatched to the 1400 block of Willow Drive to the report of two bulls on the roadway. Assisted animal owner in escorting the bulls back into the fenced area.
Suspicious Act: Dispatched to Lythrum Lane and Wild Meadows to the report of suspicious male driving a vehicle on the walking path. Driver left the area prior to contact.
Friday, Aug. 14
Animal Complaint: Dispatched to the 150 block of Willow Drive to a missing dog report. Dog was run over in the driveway and ran away. Dog was later found and returned to owner.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Theft: Dispatched a phone call from a resident who was alerted by doorbell camera that a package was delivered to front step and later stolen by an unidentified white male on the 3300 block of Butternut Drive. Reporting party advised to call if learns any further information.
DWI: 20-year-old male arrested for driving while under the influence and possession of narcotics at Arrowhead Drive and Highway 55
