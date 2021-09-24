Monday Sept. 6

Officer observed a vehicle stopped partially blocking traffic located in the 3800 block County Road 116. Made contact with driver who had a tow on the way.

Tuesday Sept. 7

Dispatched a call in reference to a vehicle that pulled out onto Highway 55 with a baby on her lap. Unable to locate vehicle.

Dispatched a call in reference to an unknown person trying to change banking information located in the 2200 block Pinto Drive to an address in California. No loss at this time.

Wednesday Sept. 8

Responded to a fire alarm located in 1800 Buckskin Drive. Upon arrival learned it was set off by construction dust.

Responded to delivery issue located in the 500 block Lilium Trail. Windows were dropped off at the wrong location and homeowner blocked delivery truck from leaving. Windows were eventually moved and delivery truck able to leave.

Friday Sept. 10

Dispatched to report of a damaged sign during the overnight hours located in 1500 block Hamel Road. Public Works advised.

Dispatched to report of two suspicious males hanging out in the parking lot located in the 400 block Evergreen Road. They stated they were waiting for someone who worked there. Business was contacted to check out their story which did. Advised to not wander around the lot while waiting.

Sunday Sept. 12

Officer addressed a parking issue about a vehicle that had not been moved located in the 100 block Railway Street West. Written warning given and checks will be made to see if owner moves the vehicle.

Dispatched to report of home and vehicle being egged by unknown person or persons located in the 3200 block Red Oak Trail.

