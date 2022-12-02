Tuesday, Nov. 15
- Dispatched a phone call regarding a plume of smoke near the railroad tracks at Clydesdale Trail and Hwy. 55. Hamel Fire responded and it may have been the result of rail crew in the area doing some welding.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
- Phone call of a theft report on the 2000 block of Tamarack Drive. A wallet was left behind at a book fair and subsequently stolen. Fraudulent charges were made on the cards. Case forwarded to investigations.
Thursday, Nov. 17
- Dispatched to the report of suspicious activity on the 100 block of Albert St. The reporting party stated that an individual was walking around vehicles at their neighbor’s house, and then the suspect sped away in a black SUV. Officer arrived on scene and noted that the footprints were not near the vehicles, but instead had led to the front door where a package was left. Officer advised the reporting party that it was most likely an Amazon delivery driver.
- Phone call regarding a damaged mailbox on the 3000 block of Carriage Drive. Officer contacted the reporting party who stated that someone had driven through the end of their driveway and drove over their mailbox, destroying it. There were also vehicle tracks in the lawn. No suspects at this time.
Friday, Nov. 18
- Dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Hamel Legion Park after park hours on the 3000 block of Mill Drive. The subject vehicle was occupied, and the individual stated that they often go to the park for alone time. The individual was advised of the city ordinance pertaining to park hours.
Saturday, Nov. 19
- Report of a vehicle in the ditch on the 1700 block of Willow Drive. Officer made contact with the driver who advised that they were okay and had a tow coming. The driver advised that they got out of their vehicle to grab some tail feathers off a roadkill turkey, and accidentally left the vehicle in drive and it rolled into the ditch. No damage to observed vehicle. Officer waited on scene until a tow arrived and removed the vehicle from the ditch.
Sunday, Nov. 20
- Dispatched to a reported vehicle in the ditch on the 2000 block of Deer Hill Road. Upon arrival the vehicle was in the ditch of the driveway and stuck on the rocks by the driveway culvert. The driver was a ride-share driver and when they were backing down the driveway, they went off the driveway accidentally. Officer stayed on scene until the vehicle was pulled out by a tow.
- Report of a business alarm on the 200 block of Hwy. 55. The alarm was false, but an individual on site was found to warrants. A 42-year-old female was arrested and released with a court date for two Hennepin County warrants.
