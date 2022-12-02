Tuesday, Nov. 15

- Dispatched a phone call regarding a plume of smoke near the railroad tracks at Clydesdale Trail and Hwy. 55. Hamel Fire responded and it may have been the result of rail crew in the area doing some welding.

