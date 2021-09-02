Monday, Aug. 16
While on patrol observed a vehicle in a business parking lot with its fog lights and taillights on at the 50 block of Medina Street S. The vehicle was not running, and the building was secure.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
A bicycle was found and brought to the police department for safekeeping on the 4500 of block Brockton Lane.
Dispatched to report of suspicious male attempting to give someone a ride to school on the 4700 block of Sycamore Trail. Unable to get good description of male or vehicle.
Dispatched to report of a female taking photos of a house on the 100 block of Crestview Lane. Female stated she was taking photos of homes for sale in the area. After being informed the house was not for sale the female stated she wanted to stop rumors from spreading about her. No action taken.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Dispatched to report of a male, possibly in his 40s, with pants down by his knees exposing himself at Medina Road and Hunter Drive. Area was searched extensively with no suspect located.
Thursday, Aug. 19
While conducting a business check located an open door on the 2800 block of Shire Road. Building was searched and nothing was found disturbed. Door was secured.
Dispatched to report of possible identity theft on the 4600 block of Medina Lake Drive. Reporting party received a call from a male stating he needed to verify social security number. Reporting party advised to check credit reports and notify the Social Security Administration. No loss at this time.
Dispatched to report of theft of hay bales on the 3800 block of County Road 19. After speaking with all parties, it was determined to be a miscommunication.
Friday, Aug. 20
Dispatched to report of firearm stolen from a vehicle on the 400 block of Highway 55.
Dispatched to report of a solicitor without a permit on the 900 block of Medina Road.
Dispatched to report of pool furniture being thrown around on the 900 block of Medina Road. Solicitor possibly involved. Investigation ongoing.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Dispatched to report of several unknown individuals standing around cars in the street on the 300 block of Ridge Circle. Reporting party went out and shouted at individuals who then left the scene. Extra patrol requested.
