- Dispatched to report of a taxi no-pay in the 200 block of Cherry Hill Trail. Taxi driver stated the customer wanted to pay a cash tip and must have inadvertently canceled the whole transaction. Contacted client who advised it was a misunderstanding and would call to make payment.
- Dispatched a phone call about identity theft in the 3200 block of Pin Oak Road. Reporting party stated an account was fraudulently opened in her name at Verizon. Account was shut down.
- Dispatched to report of a female driving off without paying for gas in the 4300 block of Highway 55. Was able to contact suspect who stated it was accidental. Driver called and made the payment for gas.
- Dispatched to report of a vehicle parked on roadway for a couple days in the 3100 block of Birch Street. Upon arrival, the vehicle was legally parked and registered owner was advised of the 12 hour parking rule. Vehicle was moved.
- Dispatched a phone call in reference to an ongoing issue with a train blocking the roadway for over 40 minutes on Railroad Crossing and Medina Street. Upon arrival, train was no longer there.
Tuesday, April 11
- Dispatched to report of two males stealing railroad supplies along the tracks on Hamel Road and Hunter Drive. Area was checked and no one located. Railroad Police Department was sending an investigator to see if anything was missing.
Wednesday, April 12
- Contact made with a resident that had miscellaneous car parts and an unregistered vehicle on the driveway in the 2600 block of Bobolink Road. Resident stated he would take care of the issue.
- While on patrol, juvenile males were found to be in the park in the 3200 block of Mill Drive. Advised to leave as the park was closing.
Thursday, April 13
- Dispatched to report of a dog locked in a room because the door jammed in the 1200 block of Phillips Drive. Assisted with maneuvering the door and rescuing the dog.
Friday, April 14
- Dispatched to take an identity theft report in the 600 block of Clydesdale Trail. Reporting party stated a Capital One checking account was fraudulently opened in party’s name. No loss at this time.
- Dispatched to report of an attempted theft in the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. Parties were confronted and left the store without the items. No loss.
- Dispatched to report of caller hearing a woman scream and someone else yell in the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle. Area was checked and no issues found.
Saturday, April 15
- Dispatched to a property in the 100 block of Loretto Street. Neighbor called about what appeared to be tire tracks in their neighbor’s front yard. Later notified by reporting party that an irrigation system had been put in and that’s what the marks were from.
Sunday, April 16
- Dispatched a phone call from the 600 block of Clydesdale Trail in reference to some harassing texts from someone that was posing as the Medina Police Department phone number. Advised it was a scam and to delete them.
- Dispatched to report of a tree branch that was blocking a road in the 1100 block of Settlers Road. Upon arrival homeowners were moving it out of the way.
- Dispatched to report of vehicle damage that occurred over the weekend in the 2900 block of Lakeshore Avenue. Photos were taken.
