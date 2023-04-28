Monday, April 10

- Dispatched to report of a taxi no-pay in the 200 block of Cherry Hill Trail. Taxi driver stated the customer wanted to pay a cash tip and must have inadvertently canceled the whole transaction. Contacted client who advised it was a misunderstanding and would call to make payment.

