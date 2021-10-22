Monday, Oct. 4
Dispatched to a motion alarm located at 900 block Highway 55. Exterior of the building found to be secure.
Dispatched to report of possible ding-dong ditch incident located at 1700 block Deer Hill Court. Nothing suspicious was found.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Dispatched to residential alarm located at 2900 block Parkview Drive. Exterior checked and found to be secure. Homeowner arrived and contacted alarm company to check the system.
Dispatched to alarm covering office door located at 200 block Highway 55. Employee on scene accidentally set alarm off.
Dispatched to alarm cover main door located at 300 block Clydesdale Trail. Building check and found to be secure.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Dispatched to report of loose llama located at Tamarack Drive and Navajo Road. Llama was successfully put back into the fenced area.
Dispatched to report of stop sign knocked over by a black truck and trailer – no plates given located at 100 block Railway.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Dispatched to report of theft from auto. Backpack with textbooks, an iPhone and MacBook Air were taken located at 200 block Hamel Road.
Dispatched to report of theft from auto located at 100 block Westfalen Trail. Victim’s vehicle window was smashed in and purse taken.
Friday, Oct. 8
Dispatched to report of illegal dumping located at 4400 block Maple Street.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Dispatched to report of puppy with collar hiding under reporting party’s porch located at 4700 block Spruce Way. Upon arrival, dog was no longer there.
Dispatched to 911 hangup located at 2800 block Ardmore Avenue. Made contact with homeowner who advised it was an accidental dial.
Dispatched to report of multiple gun shots – unknown direction located at 1300 block Phillips Drive. The area was checked and nothing was heard.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Dispatched to alarm on main floor located at 1500 block Hunter Drive. Upon arrival made contact with homeowner who advised the house was for sale and items were being moved out.
Dispatched to alarm covering back door located at 100 block Railway Street. Exterior of building was found to be secure.
