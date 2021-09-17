Monday, Aug. 30
Dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked in city hall parking lot located in the 200 block North Medina Street. Driver advised he was waiting to pick up his dog from the groomer.
Dispatched to report of female screaming located in the 1400 block Medina Road. Upon arrival learned homeowner was doing a meditation technique.
While on patrol, police observed a person underneath a vehicle working with a flashlight located in the 100 block Railway Street. Due to time of night and recent catalytic converter thefts contact was made. Party was changing fluid in his vehicle.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Dispatched to report of a large smoke plume located in the 2800 block Shire Road. Upon arrival spoke with party who stated he threw plastic and vinyl window parts on the fire which caused the heavy smoke. Party cited for illegally burning items.
Dispatched to report of dog left inside a vehicle located in the 300 block Clydesdale Trail. Owner located and advised of the dangers.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Dispatched to report of a light brown pug mix dog wearing a bandana located in the 2300 block Hamel Road. Dog continued to run away and left the area.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Dispatched to report of water pouring out into the street located at Bergamot Drive and Hackamore. Located a broken sprinkler head at Bergamot Drive and Hackamore.
Dispatched to gas drive off located in the 4300 block State Highway 55. Case forwarded to investigations.
Dispatched to check on a tenant located in the 2600 block Bobolink Road as landlord was unable to communicate with tenant. Tenant was found to be home sleeping after a trip and spoke with landlord.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Received radio call for a violation of harassment order located in the 4500 block Pioneer Trail.
Dispatched to report of loud music located at County Road 24 and Tamarack Drive. Band was playing at an event that would be finished soon.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Dispatched to report of theft from auto located in the 400 Evergreen Road. Cash and credit cards were taken.
