Monday, July 19
Dispatched to check on panhandlers out in the extreme heat on the 200 block of Highway 55. Subjects were seen in the shade with beverages and not in distress.
Dispatched to report of catalytic converters cut off vehicles on the 2800 block of Shire Road. Reporting party will be reviewing video for any suspect information.
Dispatched to 1700 block Tamarack Drive to a report of threats made from 21-year-old son that lives out of state.
Tuesday, July 20
Dispatched to 911 hang-up at Calamas Circle and Primrose. Determined to be a pocket dial. No issues.
Wednesday, July 21
Juvenile female arrested for state lottery fraud on the 700 block Highway 55.
Dispatched to a theft report where suspect just left the scene of the 100 block Mallard Lane. Investigation ongoing.
Dispatched to take report of gas drive off, no pay on the 4300 block Highway 55.
Thursday, July 22
Dispatched to take report of gas drive off, no pay on the 4300 block Highway 55.
Dispatched to welfare check on a person who had made some possible suicidal statements on the 100 block Loretto Street. Contact made and all appeared okay. No further action taken.
Dispatched to parking complaint of vehicles parked on the wrong side of the street at Basswood Road and Cypress. Vehicles located and parties advised to more vehicles to another location.
Friday, July 23
Dispatched to 911 hang-up from a land line on the 1200 block Elsinore Circle. Met elderly female who stated everything was okay and there were no issues.
Dispatched to take theft report on the 300 block Clydesdale Trail.
Dispatched to report of verbal domestic on the 3100 block Lakeshore Avenue. Both parties indicated they were all right and one party went to hotel for the evening.
Saturday, July 24
Dispatched to report of natural gas smell on the 100 block Hamel Road. Area was checked and did not locate a source of the smell.
Sunday, July 25
Dispatched to report of dog left in a vehicle on the 500 block Highway 55. Contact was made with the vehicle owner and advised to not leave animals in a vehicle in the heat.
