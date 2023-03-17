Friday, Jan. 27
- While on patrol officer observed a school bus unable to drive up a hill due to icy conditions in the 1200 block of Hackamore Road. Salt was put down to enable the bus to move.
- Dispatched to theft report in the 4300 block of Chippewa Court. Reporting party had jewelry missing. Investigation ongoing.
Saturday, Jan. 28
- Dispatched an identity theft phone call in the 4300 block of Bluebell Trail.
Wednesday, March 1
- Dispatched a phone call in reference to debit card fraud in the 4600 block of Fern Street.
- Dispatched to a scam report in the 600 block of Clydesdale Trail. Suspect stated they were calling from Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office with a warrant.
Thursday, March 2
- Dispatched to report of unknown person fraudulently using reporting party’s debit and credit card in the 100 block of Creekview Lane.
Friday, March 3
- Dispatched to report of unknown person fraudulently opening a Target credit card in reporting party’s name in the 100 block of Crestview Lane. Party working with Target to resolve the issue.
- Dispatched to report of gas drive-off in the amount of $73 in the 4300 block of Highway 55. Investigation ongoing.
- While on patrol, an officer’s vehicle was struck by an egg thrown from a vehicle in the 3500 block of Arrowhead Drive. Vehicle found to have four juvenile males inside. Parents contacted about the incident.
